Tribute to the Trane

A TRIBUTE to saxophonist John Coltrane will be staged at The Gap Gig in Goring next Friday (January 12) from 8pm.

It will be led by jazz writer, artist and composer Gilad Atzmon and it will take place at the village hall, off High Street. He will be accompanied by the Orient House Ensemble band and The Sigamos String Quartet.

Coltrane, known as The Trane, helped pioneer the use of modes in jazz and led more than 50 recording sessions before his death in 1967 aged 40.

Tickets are £15 from Inspiration in High Street, Goring, or from (01491) 874492.