Monday, 08 January 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Tribute to the Trane

A TRIBUTE to saxophonist John Coltrane will be staged at The Gap Gig in Goring next Friday (January 12) from 8pm.

It will be led by jazz writer, artist and composer Gilad Atzmon and it will take place at the village hall, off High Street. He will be accompanied by the Orient House Ensemble band and The Sigamos String Quartet.

Coltrane, known as The Trane, helped pioneer the use of modes in jazz and led more than 50 recording sessions before his death in 1967 aged 40.

Tickets are £15 from Inspiration in High Street, Goring, or from (01491) 874492.

More News:

Latest video from

Youngsters dazzle at music competition
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33