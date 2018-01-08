Search for old sports trophy

A SPORTS trophy which was gifted to Goring by a wealthy resident is being sought after going missing in the Sixties.

The Inter-Village Sports Cup was donated to the community in 1924 by First World War hero Thomas Miller, who lived in Icknield Road.

Teams from Goring and Streatley would battle for it annually in a range of sports. Goring won it for the last time in 1931 before it passed into the ownership of Goring Cricket Club, which renamed it the Goring Cup and would award it to its best player each year.

It can be seen in a club photograph from 1965 but nobody knows what then became of it.

Now the trustees of the Morrell Room in Streatley hope to track it down in order to pair it with a second cup donated by Capt Miller.

If you can help, send an email to fkjj@btinternet.com