Carers social hub opens

A SOCIAL hub and advice centre for adults who use care services has opened in Goring.

The Care Hub, which is based at the former Swift Office Stuff premises at The Arcade in High Street, offers guidance on all aspects of care in the home for people aged 18 and over.

It has information about a range of organisations that work with service users and will refer visitors to whichever group may be able to help with their problems.

The business, which was founded by Melanie Meads, from Streatley, also has space which can be rented for workshops, activities and community group meetings. Mrs Meads, who runs a care agency called Q1 Care, says there is a small fee for the hub’s services but that she is not looking to make a profit as her main aim is to help the community.

She said: “We’re planning a range of activities and interest groups and will host educational sessions too.

“We will, of course, be dementia-friendly and provide a safe and caring environment for anyone needing that little helping hand to turn to.

“We will work with multiple agencies, providers and charities to give our community easy and regular access to whatever support is available.”