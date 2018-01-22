Monday, 22 January 2018

Entries open for 10km race

ENTRIES are open for this year’s Goring 10km race which will take place on March 4.

The race will start at Storton Lodge at 11am and finishes at Bourdillon Field, behind the primary school.

With state-of-the-art chip timing, an army of dedicated route marshals, closed roads and a friendly atmosphere, the Goring race is now regarded as one of the best 10km runs in the UK.

The event is Goring Primary School’s biggest fundraiser and this year’s proceeds will go towards buying a new minibus.

To secure your place in the 1,200 capacity event, register at www.goring10k.com

