Newsletter hands out £11,000 to community groups

THE publisher of Goring’s monthly village newsletter has donated £11,287 to good causes over the past 12 months.

The Goring Gap News Association gave out nine awards last year, the largest of which was a £3,500 grant towards repairs to the tower roof at St Thomas’s Church.

It also donated £3,000 towards this year’s Goring and Streatley Festival and £1,362 to the Goring Gap in Bloom committee to buy self-watering flower baskets. The Anne Carpmael Trust, which runs the village’s Withymead nature reserve, received £1,000 and Goring Primary School was given £1,000 for flashing road signs designed to slow down drivers as they pass.

The Goring and Streatley Concert Band received £618 for new banners while £580 went towards a new ping-pong table at Stornton Lodge in Icknield Road, which is used by the 1st Goring Scouts and the village’s U3A group for retired people. The association gave Goring Community Centre £200 for new flower tubs and £27 towards the hire costs of Goring village hall for the village’s annual spring clean.

Since being founded 30 years ago the magazine, which goes to every household in Goring and Streatley free of charge, has given more than £118,000 to various good causes, including £35,000 to the villages’ halls, £21,000 to the primary schools, £19,000 to festivals and events and £12,000 to clubs and societies. Chairman Paul Bradstock said: “Our award fund accumulates surpluses generated by the Goring Gap News over the year.

“These arise because of the hugely generous voluntary effort of the people who edit, produce, distribute and manage it.”

Applications for funding in 2018 should be sent by email to Mr Bradstock at goringgapnews@

gmail.com or visit the magazine’s offices at the community centre in Station Road. They will be considered on a quarterly basis.