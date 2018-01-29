Housing plan draft nears end

THE draft of Goring’s neighbourhood plan should be ready within weeks.

A volunteer steering group is making the final amendments to the document, which will name four sites in the village where new housing should go to meet Government targets.

Members are analysing feedback from a consultation which prompted 154 responses from residents and public bodies.

Once complete, the plan will be given to the parish council, which is overseeing the process, and then passed to South Oxfordshire District Council, the planning authority. It will then have to be approved by an independent examiner before going to a referendum.

The four sites for development are the south-eastern corner of a field north of Springhill Road (at least 46 homes), the eastern half of a field between Manor Road and Elmcroft (at least 20), the Peruvian Connection premises off High Street (at least 14) and a field to the south of Icknield Road (at least another 14).

David Wilkins, who co-chairs the steering group, said: “We’ve received a large number of fully approving comments as well as a few expressing concern over specific sites or suggesting planning conditions should development go ahead.

“It has been a long and detailed process and we thank all those people who have contributed directly, attended events or formally commented.”