Shop and give

Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Monday, 05 February 2018
SHOPPERS at the Tesco Express store in Goring can support Goring and Cleeve Pre-School as part of the retailer’s Bags of Help scheme.
The nursery is one of three good causes in South Oxfordshire which customers may support by voting using a blue token at the end of their shop.
The organisation with the most votes at the end of February will be given £4,000 while the second and third will receive £2,000 and £1,000 respectively.
05 February 2018
More News:
Eight homes cut to six on proposed development
A COMPANY planning to redevelop land in Sonning ... [more]
Volunteers celebrate 30 years of village magazine
GORING’S village magazine has celebrated its 30th ... [more]
100 'fairies' to run 10km for children's cancer charity
A CAR salesman is to run 10km dressed as a fairy ... [more]
POLL: Have your say