Shop and give

SHOPPERS at the Tesco Express store in Goring can support Goring and Cleeve Pre-School as part of the retailer’s Bags of Help scheme.

The nursery is one of three good causes in South Oxfordshire which customers may support by voting using a blue token at the end of their shop.

The organisation with the most votes at the end of February will be given £4,000 while the second and third will receive £2,000 and £1,000 respectively.