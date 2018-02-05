Plans for 10 new homes approved

PLANS for 10 new homes on land provisionally earmarked for development in Goring’s draft neighbourhood plan have been approved.

Elegant Homes, of Reading, has been granted outline permission to develop the 0.63-hectare field behind Cleeve Cottages, off Icknield Road.

The development will comprise two blocks of three terraced houses and four detached houses and an open area for wildlife.

The access road will be immediately west of the village fire station.

More details will be confirmed in the full application as well as landscaping and parking arrangements.

The site is one of four deemed suitable for development in the neighbourhood plan, which should go to a referendum later this year.

Goring Parish Council, which is overseeing production of the document, objected to the application, claiming that Elegant was undermining the democratic process by not waiting for the plan to be published.

Fourteen neighbours also objected, saying the development would extend the village boundaries and spoil views of the Chilterns Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty.

They were also concerned about the the impact on various species, including several different types of owl and woodpecker.

South Oxfordshire District Council’s planning officers recommended approval, saying the scheme was in line with policy and didn’t clash with the emerging neighbourhood plan.

They said an independent assessment had shown the land could be developed without harm to its rural surroundings as long as new trees and hedges were planted.

They said: “It is a major development but there are exceptional circumstances to justify it. The proposal helps to support strong, vibrant and healthy communities to meet the needs of present and future generations.”