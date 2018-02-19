Marking milestone in Bollywood style

Teenager says thanks for new £3,200 wheelchair
Monday, 19 February 2018
MORE than 130 people attended a Bollywood-themed party to mark the 30th anniversary of Jayesh and Varsha Patel running Westholme Stores in Goring.
There was Indian food, Bollywood dancing and Punjabi drumming at the village hall on Saturday and the event raised more than £3,000 for Restore, a mental health charity.
19 February 2018
