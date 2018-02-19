Monday, 19 February 2018

Marking milestone in Bollywood style

MORE than 130 people attended a Bollywood-themed party to mark the 30th anniversary of Jayesh and Varsha Patel running Westholme Stores in Goring.

There was Indian food, Bollywood dancing and Punjabi drumming at the village hall on Saturday and the event raised more than £3,000 for Restore, a mental health charity.

