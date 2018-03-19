Fire recruits

Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Monday, 19 March 2018
TWO new firefighters could be joining the team at Goring station.
They were among eight people who took part in a skills taster day at the fire station in Icknield Road on Saturday.
The event was also attended by Henley MP John Howell and South Oxfordshire district councillor Imran Lokhon.
19 March 2018
More News:
Volunteers needed for village's big clean-up
THE first ever village-wide clean-up is to be ... [more]
Care home residents reminisce while baking for charity
RESIDENTS of a Wargrave care home helped staff ... [more]
POLL: Have your say