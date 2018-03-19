Monday, 19 March 2018

Fire recruits

TWO new firefighters could be joining the team at Goring station.

They were among eight people who took part in a skills taster day at the fire station in Icknield Road on Saturday.

The event was also attended by Henley MP John Howell and South Oxfordshire district councillor Imran Lokhon.

