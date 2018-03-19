Monday, 19 March 2018

Fire taster

A SKILLS taster day will be held at Goring fire station in Icknield Road tomorrow (Saturday) from 10am to 3pm.

It is aimed primarly ay people interested in joining the fire service.

Candidates will be given a series of tests of strength, fitness and the ability to work in challenging conditions.

Those who make the grade will be invited to apply for a job. For more information, email marcus.reay
@oxfordshire.gov.uk

