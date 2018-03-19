Monday, 19 March 2018

Tennis event

GORING Tennis Club is to mark its 50th anniversary with a series of matches at the courts in Sheepcot recreation ground on May 20.

The event, which is free to enter, runs from 1pm to 4pm and is open to both members and non-members of all ages and abilities. Tea will be served.

If you are interested in joining the club, email
membership.sec@goring
tennis.co.uk

