Monday, 26 March 2018

Unlawful parking crackdown

POLICE are cracking down on tradesmen who park their vehicles unlawfully in a Goring street.

The village’s police community support officer Mark Bell has warned them not to ignore the double yellow lines near the former CDR House office block in Gatehampton Road, which is being converted into 10 homes.

Tradesmen can legally stop to load or unload but should not leave their vehicles unattended.

Pcso Bell, who is responding to complaints from neighbours, has told contractors that they will be fined if caught.

He told a meeting of Goring Parish Council: “I’ve spoken with the foremen and will be keeping an eye on the situation as there will doubtless be a changeover of traders and we need to make sure they’re all aware.”

He said police were also keeping an eye out for a white Ford Transit van which had been seen being driven around the village suspiciously.

Last month the driver was caught prowling around the garden of a house in Woodcote and fled when challenged.

Police are also keeping an eye on the village recreation grounds, where there have been complaints about teenagers smoking, drinking and behaving antisocially.

Pcso Bell said he had given three youths a stern warning and would monitor the sites regularly.

Councillor Mary Bulmer told him: “Thank you very much — you’re doing a good job.”

