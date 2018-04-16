Monday, 16 April 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Fashion show

A CHARITY fashion show will be held at Goring and Streatley Golf Club on May 3 from noon.

The event, organised by the NSPCC West Berkshire Luncheon Club, will showcase clothes supplied by Gina Bennett, who runs the Ruby Pepper womenswear boutique in High Street.

There will also be a two-course lunch and coffee. To attend, call Sara Richards on (01491) 872296 or email her at sararichards5@bt
internet.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33