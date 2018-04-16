Author puts positive spin on living with Parkinson’s
A CHARITY fashion show will be held at Goring and Streatley Golf Club on May 3 from noon.
The event, organised by the NSPCC West Berkshire Luncheon Club, will showcase clothes supplied by Gina Bennett, who runs the Ruby Pepper womenswear boutique in High Street.
There will also be a two-course lunch and coffee. To attend, call Sara Richards on (01491) 872296 or email her at sararichards5@bt
