Country walk

A GROUP walk through the countryside to Goring will take place on May 12.

Participants will be taken by coach from the village hall to White Horse Hill at Uffington before walking the 20 miles back along the Ridgeway.

Tea, coffee and snacks will be served at the finish and all participants will receive a certificate.

For more information, email ron@etape.org.uk

