Heroes disco

A DISCO in aid of Help for Heroes will be held at Goring village hall on April 20 from 7.30pm.

The event will include live DJs playing classic funk, soul and disco music. Tickets (£10) are available from from Inspiration in High Street or call (01491) 875758.

