£5,000 grants

GOOD causes in the Goring area have been awarded a total of £5,000 by the village’s representative on South Oxfordshire District Council.

Kevin Bulmer, who is also chairman of Goring Parish Council, gave £2,000 to both this year’s Gap Festival and South Stoke Parish Council for a new swing frame at the village playground.

The other £1,000 went to Goring and Cleeve Pre-School, which is trying to raise £4,990 for safety and learning equipment.