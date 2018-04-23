£5,000 grants

‘Drivers hurtle past my house over 40mph limit’
Monday, 23 April 2018
GOOD causes in the Goring area have been awarded a total of £5,000 by the village’s representative on South Oxfordshire District Council.
Kevin Bulmer, who is also chairman of Goring Parish Council, gave £2,000 to both this year’s Gap Festival and South Stoke Parish Council for a new swing frame at the village playground.
The other £1,000 went to Goring and Cleeve Pre-School, which is trying to raise £4,990 for safety and learning equipment.
23 April 2018
