Monday, 30 April 2018

Goring knocked out of cup

GORING UNITED let slip a two-goal lead to crash out of the Berkshire Trophy Centre Intermediate Cup at the semi-final stage.

Sam Fuller scored twice, in the 10th and 20th minute to put his side into a commanding lead.

But it lasted only 15 minutes when Braybrooke’s James Gregory scored in the 35th minute.

Nick Lyskov then bagged the equaliser on the 40th minute when ensured both sides went in level at half-time.

It was Braybrooke who took the lead after the restart with Gregory getting his second on 55 minutes before Dom Schofield doubled their lead with 10 minutes remaining.

Goring’s George O’Brien pulled back a consolation goal in the third minute of injury time.

