Long walks

TWO events are to be held to mark the 20th anniversary of Goring’s health walks.

There will be a two-course carvery lunch at Goring and Streatley Golf Club on May 24 and an afternoon tea at the village hall on July 8.

The walks, which are free, are run up to nine times per week and are co-ordinated by villager Bernard Novell, who was honoured by the Ramblers for his long service last year.

Places at both events must be booked. For more information, visit www.goringgap

walks.co.uk