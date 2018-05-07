Appeal court rejects final bid to scupper hydro plant
A FINAL bid to prevent the construction of a ... [more]
THREE steel cabinets containing high-speed internet equipment are to be installed at Bridle Way, Goring, Hardwick Road, Whitchurch, and Grimmer Way, Woodcote.
They are part of a drive by BT, the Government and Oxfordshire County Council to improve broadband access in rural areas and do not need planning consent.
