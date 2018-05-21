Monday, 21 May 2018

Charity cake sale in store

Charity cake sale in store

A CAKE sale at the Tesco Express store in Goring raised £71 for charity.

The proceeds went to Scannappeal, which raises money for lifesaving medical equipment in Buckinghamshire.

Pictured is employee Jeryl Bristol, who collected money at the entrance while greeting customers and handing out cakes.

