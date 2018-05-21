Charity cake sale in store

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
A CAKE sale at the Tesco Express store in Goring raised £71 for charity.
The proceeds went to Scannappeal, which raises money for lifesaving medical equipment in Buckinghamshire.
Pictured is employee Jeryl Bristol, who collected money at the entrance while greeting customers and handing out cakes.
21 May 2018
More News:
Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
No victory as tables are turned in annual schools quiz
TEAMS of parents and school staff went ... [more]
Guitar concert with tapas and wine raises £1,800 for hospice charity
A CONCERT in Sonning Common raised £1,800 for Sue ... [more]
POLL: Have your say