Monday, 21 May 2018

New hotel bid

A DERELICT office block on the outskirts of Goring could be converted into a 60-bedroom hotel and private members’ club.

Developer SUSD Goring Ltd wants to carry out the work at ILAM House, also known as The Grotto, a large Grade II listed 18th-century former mansion and eight-acre estate which overlooks the Gatehampton area.

It would be refurbished while additional guest lodges could be built along with two detached homes.

West Berkshire Council will decide the application.

