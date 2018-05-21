New hotel bid

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
A DERELICT office block on the outskirts of Goring could be converted into a 60-bedroom hotel and private members’ club.
Developer SUSD Goring Ltd wants to carry out the work at ILAM House, also known as The Grotto, a large Grade II listed 18th-century former mansion and eight-acre estate which overlooks the Gatehampton area.
It would be refurbished while additional guest lodges could be built along with two detached homes.
West Berkshire Council will decide the application.
