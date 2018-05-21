Monday, 21 May 2018

Caring week

A GORING business is to host a week of events to mark Dementia Action Week starting on Monday.

The Care Hub at The Arcade, off High Street, will offer Dementia Friends sessions, a reminiscence day, an old-fashioned street party, craft activities and relaxing activities for carers. Proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Society.

