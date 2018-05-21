Caring week

Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
Monday, 21 May 2018
A GORING business is to host a week of events to mark Dementia Action Week starting on Monday.
The Care Hub at The Arcade, off High Street, will offer Dementia Friends sessions, a reminiscence day, an old-fashioned street party, craft activities and relaxing activities for carers. Proceeds will go to the Alzheimer’s Society.
21 May 2018
More News:
Street designer submits plans for ‘safer’ village
PLANS have been drawn up to transform parts of ... [more]
No victory as tables are turned in annual schools quiz
TEAMS of parents and school staff went ... [more]
Guitar concert with tapas and wine raises £1,800 for hospice charity
A CONCERT in Sonning Common raised £1,800 for Sue ... [more]
POLL: Have your say