Estate agent donation for children’s activities

A GORING estate agent has donated £500 to the village library.

The money from Warmingham in High Street will go towards a range of children’s activities including its regular storytime and crafts sessions, holiday reading challenges and talks by visiting authors.

It will also pay for a year’s subscription to The Times.

The company donated the money as director Paul O’Loughlin and his wife Naomi, the firm’s digital marketing manager, regularly bring their three-year-old daughter Florence to the library.

Additionally Mr O’Loughlin’s mother Sue Warmingham and her husband Bob, who founded the agency in 1984 and are also directors, have supported the amenity in Station Road for many years.

Mrs O’Loughlin said: “We’re glad to be carrying on a family tradition. Our daughter absolutely loves books and this is a wonderful resource with a massive range that no family would have at home. She loves being able to swap them regularly once she finishes.

“She gets very excited to win stickers for reading challenges and though she’s very young I can tell the library is really helping her to pick up the new words. The volunteers who lead the sessions know so many great rhymes and we learn them together.

“It’s great that every child in Goring has access to this and we’re always pleased to support it in whatever way we can.”

Library volunteer Kate Cheng, of the Friends of Goring Library community group, said: “Despite financial pressures, Oxfordshire County Council has been able to keep libraries open but we’ve had to work to provide a full service.

“We’re very grateful for this donation as I started the storytime sessions and they’re very popular.”