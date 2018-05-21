Tributes to deli owner and village stalwart

TRIBUTES have been paid to a Goring community stalwart who died suddenly on Thursday morning last week.

Stuart Pierrepont, 60, lived in High Street with his wife Caroline, with whom he had run the Goring Grocer delicatessen since 2015.

The couple previously ran Pierrepont’s café, also in High Street, which is still trading under new ownership, and before that the White Lion at Crays Pond.

Just one month ago, their latest venture was named best delicatessen and newcomer of the year in the national Farm Shop and Deli Awards and was also named best overall entrant in the South-East.

Mr Pierrepont, a chef, prepared many of its products on the premises including its home-made bread.

Mr Pierrepont’s family are asking supporters to donate to Parkinson’s UK, a charity he supported, rather than sending flowers and an online fund-raising campaign in his memory has so far raised almost £1,000.

Donors included Mary and Nick Galer, who run the village’s Miller of Mansfield pub and restaurant.

Mrs Galer said: “You were always an inspiration to Nick and I, showing us anything is possible.

“Nothing was too much trouble as a customer and as a friend you were always a pleasure to see. May you rest in peace.”

Former colleague Daniel Donoghue said: “Such sad news. He changed my style as a chef for the better in my short time at the White Lion. My thoughts are with you Caroline.”

Restaurateur Matt Siadatan, who runs the Thames Lido eatery in Reading and used to run Mya Lacarte in Caversham, said: “Stuart was without doubt one of the best cooks around and his humble passion for what he and you achieved spoke volumes about the type of gentleman he was. God rest his soul.”

Details of his funeral are yet to be confirmed. To donate, visit www.justgiv

ing.com/fundraising/stuart

pierrepont