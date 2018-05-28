Restaurant shut down

AN Italian restaurant in Goring has closed.

Rossini at the Leatherne Bottel, off Wallingford Road, ceased trading on May 13.

In a statement, manager Maurizio Vajana blamed “unforeseen circumstances” and thanked customers for their support.

The riverside restaurant, formerly the Ye Olde Leatherne Bottel pub, was previously an upscale European restaurant owned by John Abbey and Julia Storey and was listed in the Michelin Guide for several years. Mr Vajana took over in 2014.