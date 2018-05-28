Restaurant shut down

Hat-trick for Hairy Legs champ
A BOY notched up a hat-trick of victories in ... [more]
Monday, 28 May 2018
AN Italian restaurant in Goring has closed.
Rossini at the Leatherne Bottel, off Wallingford Road, ceased trading on May 13.
In a statement, manager Maurizio Vajana blamed “unforeseen circumstances” and thanked customers for their support.
The riverside restaurant, formerly the Ye Olde Leatherne Bottel pub, was previously an upscale European restaurant owned by John Abbey and Julia Storey and was listed in the Michelin Guide for several years. Mr Vajana took over in 2014.
28 May 2018
More News:
Women walk through the night for cancer charity
A TEAM of staff from a Wargrave school raised ... [more]
Police under fire again for lack of presence in village
POLICING in Sonning Common has been criticised by ... [more]
POLL: Have your say