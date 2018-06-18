TV presenter attends charity lunch to thank fund-raisers

DAME Esther Rantzen attended a lunch to thank more than 100 women for their fund-raising efforts.

The TV presenter and journalist joined members of the NSPCC West Berkshire Luncheon Club as its current committee bade farewell after 10 years of service.

The lunch at Goring and Streatley Golf Club was also attended by Beverley Hughes, who began the club 20 years ago.

Dame Esther, who founded Childline, which the NSPCC helps to run, was presented with a bouquet of flowers from Ferry Lane Florists in Goring when she arrived.

After lunch she spoke to the guests about her life and work and took a number of questions from the audience.

She thanked the committee,of Vivienne Evans (chairwoman), Lynne Fellwick, Vivienne Turner, Sara Richards, Sarah Thomas, Sue Logan, Eve Thynne and Lyn Ashworth, for their hard work and dedication. She was then presented with a white rhododendron by Mrs Evans on behalf of the committee.

Dame Esther said: “I had a lovely welcome by the ladies of West Berkshire Luncheon Club who have done a fabulous job in raising so much money to fund services like Childline.

“I wish them the best of luck as they move on and am sure the new committee will follow with the same hard work and dedication in helping raise funds to protect children.”

Mrs Evans said: “Dame Esther started Childline in 1986. It was quite revolutionary and to expand it to what it is today is quite remarkable in enabling children to ask for help when needed in a private way.

“We are hugely grateful for all that she has achieved and continues to achieve.”

The new committee will be chaired by Jenny Pond.

The luncheon club holds seven lunches a year at the golf club, six with a guest speaker and one with a fashion show. In the last 10 years it has raised more than £47,800.