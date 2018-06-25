From bank to chippie

A FORMER bank in Goring is to be converted into a fish and chip shop.

Muhammed Abul Hasan, from Reading, has been granted planning permission to open a takeaway at the old TSB bank in High Street, which was among 28 branches nationwide that shut in a cost-cutting measure last summer.

The proposal divided villagers, with some claiming it would spoil the look of its surroundings and cause a nuisance due to noise and smells while others said it would fill a gap in the market and be an added attraction for visitors.

Goring Parish Council raised no objections as long as the business was required to take measures against noise, odours and potential littering by customers.

Some residents expressed concern about the impact on High Street, saying it would add to existing problems with parking and congestion, but Oxfordshire County Council’s highways officers said there was enough space at the Wheel Orchard car park behind.

South Oxfordshire District Council approved the application on the recommendation of planning officers who said it wouldn't affect the character of the area and the premises were of limited historical and architectural value.