Salon helps people with hair loss caused by illness

A HAIR salon in Goring now offers wig improvements for people who have lost their hair due to ill health.

The Marvellous Hair Company, which is based at The Arcade, off High Street, is one of 835 premises across the UK and Ireland which is providing the service with support from the charity Mynewhair.

The organisation, founded by stylist Trevor Sorbie, founded the first programme that trains salons and individual hairdressers to make hairpieces look more natural.

Loz Hawkins, who owns the business, will only charge her usual haircutting fee and will provide both the initial consultation and the fitting free of charge.

She said: “Being affiliated means we are fully trained in offering guidance and support to those suffering with medical hair loss. We’re proud to be bringing this to our community.

“We understand the tremendous effect that hair loss can have, both emotionally and financially, and want to support our clients to the very best of our ability.”

Pictured, left to right, are Loz Hawkins and staff Karen Powell, Luke Hawkins and Mark Harris