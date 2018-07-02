Monday, 02 July 2018

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Salon helps people with hair loss caused by illness

Salon helps people with hair loss caused by illness

A HAIR salon in Goring now offers wig improvements for people who have lost their hair due to ill health.

The Marvellous Hair Company, which is based at The Arcade, off High Street, is one of 835 premises across the UK and Ireland which is providing the service with support from the charity Mynewhair.

The organisation, founded by stylist Trevor Sorbie, founded the first programme that trains salons and individual hairdressers to make hairpieces look more natural.

Loz Hawkins, who owns the business, will only charge her usual haircutting fee and will provide both the initial consultation and the fitting free of charge.

She said: “Being affiliated means we are fully trained in offering guidance and support to those suffering with medical hair loss. We’re proud to be bringing this to our community.

“We understand the tremendous effect that hair loss can have, both emotionally and financially, and want to support our clients to the very best of our ability.”

Pictured, left to right, are Loz Hawkins and staff Karen Powell, Luke Hawkins and Mark Harris

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33