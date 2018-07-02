Phone scam

Villages fear being eaten up by Reading expansion
Monday, 02 July 2018
TELEPHONE scammers have been targeting households in the Goring area.
A number of residents has received cold calls offering household repairs in exchange for large upfront payments.
Anyone receiving such calls should alert Oxfordshire County Council's trading standards team on 01865 815000.
02 July 2018
