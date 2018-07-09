Riverside home plan

Developer criticised over yet more change
A COUPLE want to rebuild their riverside house in Goring and add a boathouse.
David and Vanessa Higgins have asked South Oxfordshire District Council for planning permission to demolish the existing property in Thames Road and build a new five-bedroom contemporary house.
The couple’s agent the Nash Partnership says the original building, a former tennis pavilion that was converted in the Fifties, is “somewhat lacking in grandeur” and doesn’t contribute to the character of the area.
It says the new two-storey house would better connect with the surroundings as it would include a small inlet for the boathouse.
Planning officers say the application is acceptable in principle but the property would need to be proportionate to the rest of the plot.
The parish council will be invited to comment before the district council makes a decision.
• Flint House police rehabilitation centre at Crays Pond has been given permission to knock down an old extension to its Grade II listed premises, which housed a gym, and build a new one.
