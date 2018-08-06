Festival praise

THE organisers of the Gap Festival in Goring are to be thanked for their efforts by the parish council.

Councillors said the third biennial arts and music event, which ran from June 14 to 17 and was headlined by soul singer Mica Paris, had been a success.

Councillor Catherine Hall said: “Everyone in Goring should be very proud of it and the organisers deserve a letter of appreciation for their hard work.”