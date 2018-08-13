Monday, 13 August 2018

Developer adds detail

DETAILED plans to build 10 new houses on land in Goring have been put forward by a developer.

Elegant PPM, of Reading, was granted outline planning permission to build on a 0.63-hectare field off Icknield Road in 2016.

Now it has applied to South Oxfordshire District Council for consent to build four detached dwellings and two terraces of three houses each, all with three bedrooms.

Two of the homes would be “affordable” with prices fixed below the market rate. This is a smaller proportion than the district council’s target of 40 per cent on new developments but the company would pay a “commuted” sum for two affordable units elsewhere in the parish.

The development would be behind the Cleeve Cottages terrace and east of the fire station. Some grassland to the east would remain untouched to protect wildlife habitats.

Elegant says the properties would be in the Edwardian red-brick style with red roof tiles.

The site is earmarked for housing in Goring’s emerging neighbourhood plan, which has yet to go to a referendum, but the parish council still objected to Elegant’s outline application because the document hadn’t then been published.

However, the district council said it would be classed as “infill” development and that the impact on the surroundings could be mitigated by planting trees and hedges.

