Vote delayed

A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan has been delayed.

The document, which names the sites where at least 86 new homes should be built by 2027, has been held up because of a ruling by the European Court of Justice which affects how wildlife habitats are assessed.

This means everyone who responded to consultations on the plan could be invited to submit further comment and minor amendments to its wildlife policies may be needed.

It is hoped the referendum will still be held before the end of the year.