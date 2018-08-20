Vote delayed

Bride walks down aisle on crutches
A WOMAN walked down the aisle on crutches on her ... [more]
Monday, 20 August 2018
A REFERENDUM on Goring’s neighbourhood plan has been delayed.
The document, which names the sites where at least 86 new homes should be built by 2027, has been held up because of a ruling by the European Court of Justice which affects how wildlife habitats are assessed.
This means everyone who responded to consultations on the plan could be invited to submit further comment and minor amendments to its wildlife policies may be needed.
It is hoped the referendum will still be held before the end of the year.
20 August 2018
First families and friends: full results of the 151st Wargrave and Shiplake Regatta
Rhylva Challenge Cup for gentlemen’s ... [more]
Woman takes on charity challenge before turning 30
A COFFEE morning in Sonning Common organised by ... [more]
