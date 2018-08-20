Maps for sale

Monday, 20 August 2018

A LIMITED number of prints of a map of Goring and Streatley which was created for the Gap Festival is being sold.

The map, created by artist Candida Kennedy, was originally given to visitors who took part in the event’s art and heritage trail.

Each mounted print costs £50 and the proceeds after costs go towards the festival. For more information, email janedipple@yahoo.co.uk

