Leaflet promotes Goring to disabled

A LEAFLET promoting Goring as a tourist destination is to be circulated at railway stations along the Thames Valley.

The double-sided A4 pamphlet, which was commissioned by the village’s mobility issues group, is aimed at wheelchair users or those with limited mobility.

It includes a map showing which pavements and footpaths are easiest to use and contact details for wheelchair users who need to arrange assistance at the village station in advance.

It features a panoramic photograph of the view across the Chilterns and North Wessex Downs areas of outstanding natural beauty taken from Hartslock nature reserve, near Whitchurch, and briefly explains the area’s history and amenities with links to other websites.

The group has printed and distributed 12,000 copies which are available at stations between London Paddington and Oxford.

An electronic version can be downloaded through several tourism and local authority websites.

The leaflet was paid for with a £3,000 grant from Great Western Railway, which was match-funded by Goring Parish Council.

John Boler, who chairs the group, said: “Goring is a unique destination for those who are interested in the Thames Valley countryside as it is situated where two areas of outstanding natural beauty meet, as do the Thames Path and the Ridgeway.

“We want to show that visiting the Goring Gap by train is a sensible proposition to those who might not otherwise consider it.

“GWR often uses the imagery of the Thames Valley countryside in its advertising campaigns to attract visitors to destinations like Oxford or Bath but, in working with us, they’ve accepted they do little or nothing to promote this area and want to do more in future.”

Meanwhile, GWR has agreed to install a £10,000 cycle rack at the top end of the western plaform at Goring station along with a repair stand.

The money comes from the company’s customer and community improvement fund and follows a request by a group of cyclists led by villager Veronica Reynolds.