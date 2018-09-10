Volunteers wanted

AN environmental group which wants to build a £1.5million hydro-electric power plant at Goring weir is appealing for volunteers.

The Goring and Streatley Sustainability Group says it wants to put together a working group to move the project forward.

This follows a failed bid by Goring Parish Council to have planning permission for the scheme quashed by the High Court.

The group has consent for three 12ft-wide Archimedes screws with a turbine and generator at Goring Lock island, just north of Goring bridge.

It says this would generate enough to power about 300 homes for a year, which would be sold to the National Grid under the Government's feed-in tariff and the proceeds put towards environmentally-friendly projects.

The plan has been in the pipeline for more than a decade but was delayed by the court case and the need for studies into the benefits and potential impact of the plant.

To volunteer, email

contactus@gsce.org.uk