Survey on repeat festival

PLANS for a second party in Goring in memory of George Michael will go out to consultation next month.

The parish council wants to know whether residents support a proposal by the organisers of the celebrations held in Rectory Garden in June to mark what would have been the singer’s 55th birthday to stage a repeat next year.

Some villagers welcomed the influx of visitors but others said they were disturbed by the music.

Businesses were also divided with the Catherine Wheel in Station Road saying the event undermined its own summer music festival and the Miller of Mansfield in High Street complaining that its toilets were overrun.

The council, which holds Rectory Garden in trust for community recreation, will circulate the survey through its mailing list and the Genie email alert service. Residents will also be able to pick up copies at the council offices in Red Cross Road.

The deadline for responses will be in November and councillors hope to make a decision by January.

This year’s party was organised by Terry Daniels, from Milton Keynes, and raised more than £9,000 for ChildLine.

Michael, who had lived at Mill Cottage, off High Street, since 1999, was found dead at the property on Christmas Day in 2016. His death was the result of natural causes.