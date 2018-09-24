Takeaway with flat

PLANS to convert a former bank in Goring into a takeaway have been revised to include a flat.

Muhammed Abul Hasan, from Reading, has already been granted planning permission for a fish and chip shop at the old TSB branch in High Street.

Now De Souza Land & Securities, of Watlington, has asked South Oxfordshire District Council for consent to include the flat during the conversion work.

This counts as “permitted development” under law so the council can only refuse on limited grounds such as environmental safety.

The flat would be at the back of the premises with a living room on the ground floor and two bedrooms upstairs.