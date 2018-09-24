Fly-tipping in woodland

A LARGE amount of garden and domestic waste was fly-tipped in Goring and Woodcote at the weekend.

About two large skips’ worth of rubbish was dumped in the woods off Long Toll in Woodcote.

It included plastic lawn furniture, wooden pallets, a single bed and mattress, a table, a chest of drawers and a large sack of miscellaneous waste.

A smaller load was dumped in a field off Icknield Road, north of Goring, including a single bed, a table, wooden chairs, clothes and various electrical appliances.

Both incidents have reported to South Oxfordshire District Council, whose officers will comb through the waste in the hope of finding something to identify the offenders.