Burglars alert

Monday, 01 October 2018
POLICE have issued a warning after a number of sheds and outbuildings in the Goring and Checkendon areas was broken into.
Burglars have targeted bicycles and gardening and farming equipment so residents are being urged to mark their possessions, take photographs of them and note the serial numbers.
For more information about protective marking, email henleynhpt@thamesvalley.pnn.police.uk
01 October 2018
