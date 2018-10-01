Boathouse opposed

A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
A COUPLE’S plan to rebuild their riverside home in Goring and add a boathouse has been opposed.
The parish council says David and Vanessa Higgins’ proposal for their property in Thames Road would harm the village conservation area and the boathouse would be “totally inappropriate”.
01 October 2018
More News:
Couple to convert house for their five-year-old son with debilitating disease
A COUPLE from Sonning Common are raising money to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say