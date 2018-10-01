New dog bin

A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
A NEW dog waste bin has been installed in Goring by the parish council.
The bin, which is sponsored by the village veterinary clinic, has been attached to the speed limit sign in Gatehampton Road.
It follows a spate of complaints about dog walkers failing to clean up after their pets.
Julie Broadhurst, who first raised the issue in March, thanked the council for taking action.
01 October 2018
More News:
Couple to convert house for their five-year-old son with debilitating disease
A COUPLE from Sonning Common are raising money to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say