Monday, 01 October 2018

New dog bin

A NEW dog waste bin has been installed in Goring by the parish council.

The bin, which is sponsored by the village veterinary clinic, has been attached to the speed limit sign in Gatehampton Road.

It follows a spate of complaints about dog walkers failing to clean up after their pets.

Julie Broadhurst, who first raised the issue in March, thanked the council for taking action.

