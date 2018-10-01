Harvest song

A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will ... [more]
Monday, 01 October 2018
A “COME and sing” harvest evensong service will take place at St Thomas’s Church in Goring at 4pm next Sunday (October 7).
Anyone wanting to participate should arrive at 1.45pm for the rehearsals from 2pm. There will be also be a session from 7pm to 7.45pm on Friday.
01 October 2018
More News:
Couple to convert house for their five-year-old son with debilitating disease
A COUPLE from Sonning Common are raising money to ... [more]
POLL: Have your say