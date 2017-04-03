£600 stolen in break-in at gymnastics club

A GYMNASTICS club in Sonning Common was broken into and £600 stolen from a cash box.

The burglary at Kennylands Gymnastics Club in Bird Wood Court happened during the night of Saturday, March 18.

Staff had been at the gym until about 5pm and only discovered the break-in when they returned at 10am the next day and found the money was missing.

Rebecca Taylor, who has run the club since September 2014, said: “They came in and seemed to know where the money was as they didn’t leave any mess whatsoever.

“I usually take the money home with me but I had gone home early and forgotten to take it with me. Since I started we have not had any problems but we do sometimes find things in the car park, such as beer cans, drug packets and condoms.

“We did also have an incident with spray painting on the building.

“We don’t finish until late and sometimes teenagers hang around by the bottom of the car park to see who has gone.”

Ms Taylor said more than 1,500 people visit the club every week for classes, training sessions and birthday parties.

“We also run open sessions and parties so that’s another 500 or 600 people,” she said. “They could easily have walked round. Police are checking all the cameras in the area and are going to keep me updated.”

Ms Taylor said the club would have to get CCTV installed to deter any future attempts to break in.

Police have also spoken to residents who live nearby and officers took away the cash box away to check for fingerprints.

A Thames Valley Police spokeswoman said: “Officers are investigating the burglary.

“No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

“Anyone with any information should call our enquiry centre on 101.”