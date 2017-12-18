Kennylands gymnasts shine at individual competition

SONNING COMMON-based Kennylands Gymnastics Club took part in their final event of the year when they competed at the Oxfordshire individual apparatus competition.

The competition, which saw gymnasts choose two pieces to compete on, saw Melissa Loyd finish first on bars and second on beam while Sadie Maguire-Ellis came first on vault, with Frankie Smith second on bars and first on the beam. Elsewhere Evie Gillespie finished third on beam and Jessica Telling second on floor and third on the beam. All gymnasts competed in the level five

category.

Other competitors that secured podium finish included Eloise Hackett who placed third on bars, Daisy Stevens third on beam and second on floor, Ruby Gaynor second on beam and first on floor, Annie Browne first on bars and floor, Olivia Morgan second on bars and floor and Julia Anton third on

vault.

It was also the first competition for seven-year-old gymnasts with Laila Ball who competed on bars and beam and picked up a silver medal on the bars, Marley Hormigo competed on bars and beam and picked up a silver on the beam and Sara Anton competed on beam and floor and picked up a gold on the floor.

This event completed a successful year for the club who picked up numerous awards throughout the year.