CHARLOTTE Hodgkinson was crowned overall champion for Henley’s Springbox Gymnastic Club at the recent invitation floor and vault competition hosted by Virgue Gymnastics in Reading.

Overall Henley, who were up against six other clubs, won two gold medals, four silver and six bronze medals.

Throughout the day the Henley gymnasts did well across all age categories.

Hodgkinson won silver on the floor and bronze on the vault to become overall champions while Wiktoria Karbowa and Olivia Belcher both secured gold medals on the vault.

Elsewhere Isabella Stobie won bronze on the floor and silver on the vault, George Weatherby Bates silver on both the floor and vault, Georgia Ruff bronze on the vault, Bella Fooks silver on the floor, Ellin Barr and Tilly Makkar both bronze on the vault and Mimi Whitfield bronze on the floor.