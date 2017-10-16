Half-hourly train service to return to village in new year
HUNDREDS of runners competed in three running events last Sunday which began and finished at Borlase Field next to Henley Rugby Club.
The 35th Henley Half Marathon, Henley Standard 10km race and Go Kids One Mile Challenge attracted almost 1,000 athletes altogether in an event organised by the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge.
The races raised money for the RNLI and other good causes.
16 October 2017
