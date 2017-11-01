Milliner's dog wins Halloween fancy dress competition

A MILLINER and her black labrador won a Halloween fancy dress cometition for dogs in Henley.

Liz Felix, who runs the millinery of the same name in Reading Road, won with her dog Esme, who was dressed as a red devil.

Her dog’s outfit, which she modified herself, included horns, red wings and a pronged tail.

Mrs Felix said: “The outfit was part bought and part made. The shop is for dressing up for ladies and this gave the opportunity to dress up Esme.”

The competition is organised by Naughty Mutt Nice dog grooming parlour, also in Reading Road.

About a dozen owners and dogs gathered outside the shop at 5pm on Tuesday (31) evening to take part in the event.

It was judged by Naughty Mutt Nice owner Karole Robertson and staff members Jame McEwen and Katie Silverday.

They were assisted by Hayley Wainwright, assistant manager at Blue Cross in Duke Street. The shop collects for the charity.

Each entrant was given a a goodie bag full of treats by the shop. The outfits included a mermaid, pirate and a spider.

Mrs Robertson, from Ruscombe, took over the business from Aspen Weatherburn in February, who ran the event for the first time last year.

She was glad customers had continued to support it.

“I’m very happy with how it went,” Mrs Robertson said.

“I’m grateful to everyone who came down, brought their dogs along and put in the effort. There were some very creative outfits.

“People appreciate and support the event. We choose Esme as the winner as we thought she was very charismatic and friendly.

“The details on the outfit were very good but it was still difficult to choose a winner.”