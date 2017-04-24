Chicken stuffing

ARTHUR WHEELER was clearly an astute retailer.

The centenarian, who was the Hambleden village butcher for 25 years, once devised an ingenious solution to persuade a reluctant customer to part with her money.

Brian Collis, a friend and former customer who lives in Pheasants Hill, tells me: “A well-to-do lady once came into his shop and asked for a nice, plump chicken so Arthur brought one out and she said, ‘that’s too thin, it isn’t plump enough for me’.

“He told her he’d go and get another one, then took it around the back, bashed it about a bit and brought it back out for her. She said it was perfect and took it.”

Perhaps his nickname should have been “Wheeler Dealer”!